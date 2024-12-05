AVer MD330UI Now a Certified Zoom Pro AV Camera

The AVer MD330UI Medical Grade PTZ Camera is the first medical camera to pass Zoom Pro AV Camera Certification. This milestone highlights the collaboration between AVer and Zoom in advancing telemedicine and virtual healthcare technology. The MD330UI’s certification reflects both companies’ commitment to enhancing virtual care and telemedicine services worldwide. Zoom has continued to expand its role in the healthcare sector, offering secure, communication platforms for medical professionals that also facilitates HIPAA compliance.

The MD330UI, offers advanced features that redefine virtual healthcare standards:

Medical Grade Certification for electromagnetic compatibility, ensuring safe usage in healthcare environments.

Auto IR Night Vision enables 24/7 patient monitoring, providing clear visuals even in low-light conditions.

Two-Way Audio for real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers, without the need for an external audio device.

Detachable Camera Head for flexible use, making it ideal for bedside care and other medical scenarios.

Products that have received Zoom Rooms certification ensure seamless integration with Zoom Workplace for Healthcare, enhancing collaboration, appointment management, and telehealth services. The MD330UI’s optimized Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) functions allow healthcare professionals to adjust the camera view effortlessly during consultations. “This certification marks a key milestone in advancing virtual healthcare,” said Rich Moscoso, product manager, Connected Health Division, AVer. “Our collaboration with Zoom ensures healthcare providers have reliable, high-quality technology to enhance patient care.”

As Zoom expands its healthcare platforms and AVer continues its commitment to audiovisual and AI technology, both companies strive to equip healthcare professionals with the essential tools needed to deliver exceptional patient care.