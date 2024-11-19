AVer Ups the Next Generation of Smart Healthcare Technology with New PTZ

AVer introduced its MD720UIS, a medical grade, all-in-one PTZ camera for patient monitoring and telehealth applications. Bolstered by Edge AI, the MD720UIS brings the next generation of technology to smart healthcare.

Embedded with an Android operating system, the MD720UI can install and run multiple apps using PiP (Picture-in-Picture) or Split Screen modes, enabling multitasking and flexibility in healthcare environments. Additionally, along with its embedded two-way audio and AI noise reduction for clear communications, it further expands its functionality – from supporting telemedicine to enabling telerehabilitation, and beyond. Equipped with a powerful chipset for edge computing, the MD720UIS not only features computer vision AI functions, but also supports AI features from a wide range of applications, enabling diagnostics, patient monitoring, and more, seamlessly supporting diverse healthcare needs.

With its IR Night Vision feature and AI Fall/Bed Egress Detection function, the device provides 24/7 monitoring and ensures immediate alerts to caregivers when adverse events occur, allowing for rapid response and enhanced patient safety. Featuring 20X optical zoom, 4K imaging, and PoE++ connectivity, the MD720UIS delivers crystal clear video with the versatility to deliver data and power over a single Ethernet cable. To support privacy, the MD720UIS offers two key privacy features: Local Privacy Mode, which turns off the transmission of both audio and video, ensuring no information leaves the room, and the Mosaic function, which automatically detects and applies a mosaic effect to bodies or faces within the field of view.

“The MD720UIS is the most technically advanced and feature-rich medical grade camera AVer has ever delivered,” said Rich Moscoso, product manager, connected health division, AVer USA. “The Embedded Android and Edge AI capabilities offer exciting new options and power to support patient monitoring, virtual nurse consultations, and telehealth sessions for smart healthcare environments.”

The MD720UIS is TAA and NDAA compliant and holds the EN 60601-1-2 Medical Certification, emphasizing its adherence with industry standards and regulations. The camera is protected by the AVerCare three-year warranty program with 24-hour replacement in the first year of coverage.