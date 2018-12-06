Aveo Systems Expands Mira Connect Capabilities

The What: Aveo Systems has added support for controlling collaboration products via its smart control appliance, Mira Connect. The ClearOne ConvergePro line, Cisco Telepresence SX series video conferencing systems, and VISCA-controlled Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras from multiple manufacturers are supported on the Mira Connect platform. Users of these systems can now control their rooms, easily launch and manage their calls, and manage their rooms remotely.

The What Else: Mira Connect now enables integrators to easily build the control system and intuitive graphical user interface for systems incorporating ClearOne’s ConvergePro products including the Beamforming Microphone Array and the ConvergePro 880, 880T, 880TA, 840T, 8i, TH20, and VH20. Mira Connect provides easy control of the room, with intuitive options for dialing calls (including directly from calendar invites to the room), adjusting audio levels, muting the system, and more.

Mira Connect now also supports the Cisco Telepresence SX Series family of video conferencing systems in addition to Polycom RealPresence Group and HDX series codecs. Mira Connect can easily launch calls, manage audio mute and volume, position one or more cameras, start and stop content sharing, and more.

With VISCA-compatible PTZ control, users can easily position cameras using intuitive pan, tilt, and zoom controls. Cameras with RS-232 and Ethernet control are supported, including those integrated with soft codec applications.

The Bottom Line: In addition to ClearOne and Cisco product support, Mira Connect supports collaboration products from Polycom, QSC, Symetrix, Shure, Biamp, Bose, Extron, Sharp, LG, Samsung, FSR, Vivitek, NEC, Epson, and more. Mira Connect’s intuitive touch screen interface makes it easy to dial calls, adjust audio settings, manage projectors and displays, and control the room, without the cost and complexity of custom programming. The platform allows integrators to easily install controllers in less time and efficiently deliver remote management services, while reducing system costs and complexity.