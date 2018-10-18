AV Stumpfl Unveils Projection Screen Systems and PIXERA Media Servers

The What: AV Stumpfl has unveiled their latest projection screens and the upcoming PIXERA media server system.

The What Else: PIXERA is a 64-bit system for real-time media processing, compositing, and management, built around the key theme of usability. Users can gradually discover the options and features and can smoothly transition from being a beginner to becoming a specialist.

Actions in the 2D and 3D space follow the same mechanisms.

A radical new interface logic enables even first-time users to intuitively understand the main software mechanics. Entering the world of professional media playout solutions has never been easier. With PIXERA, AV Stumpfl combines one of the most powerful render engines in media server history with a ground-breaking new interface approach.

In addition to the new PIXERA software, AV Stumpfl has also unveiled two powerful new media server models called PIXERA one and PIXERA two to the public.

AV Stumpfl's PIXERA media server

PIXERA one is a compact 1U server model, that can play back uncompressed 4K at 60fps. With a depth of only 45cm, the PIXERA one is perfect for installation environments. PIXERA one will be available with 2 or 4 outputs.

PIXERA two is a 2U server model that is similar to the PIXERA one in many ways but offers more customization options and a redundant power supply. PIXERA two will be available with 2, 4, or 8 outputs.

AV Stumpfl also unveiled the T-32 Shift screen system leg.

AV Stumpfl's T-32 projection screen leg

No extra measuring is needed to ensure that the frame is level, due to a clearly marked height scale. The T-32 Shift is compatible with AV Stumpfl's Monoblox32 and MonoClip32 projection screen frames, which means it can easily be combined with existing AV Stumpfl screen systems.

Using the T-32 Shift, it takes less than five minutes to assemble and adjust an AV Stumpfl mobile projection screen system, including height adjustments.

The Bottom Line: The PIXERA software, which will be available in Feb. 2019, was designed so that users can execute the most important basic actions in record time and with minimum effort.

The new PIXERA media server models, which are available now, are compact all-around solutions that use the latest processor technology and offer many à la carte options for specifying hardware components, input cards, and/or software upgrades. Both models support the new FLEX input card technology.

The T-32 projection screen leg makes it possible for just one person to easily adjust a mobile projection screen's height, without having to disassemble it first.