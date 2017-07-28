AV Roadshow August 2nd NYC Registration Still Open

The Rental & Staging Roadshow will take place Wednesday, August 2nd in New York City. AV professionals, stagers and live event producers from the area are registering for the event, to network, see presentations from some of the industry's top players, and get hands-on gear demos. The panel sessions and demos are shaping to be the best in the Roadshow's history– covering video projection and video processing and presentation issues, new-gen displays, audio, and a host of other hot AV tech and business topics. Registration is still open. Click here to Register

The Roadshow will take place in NYC, but the venue has changed to the “other” Metropolitan Pavilion in the city. The new venue is the Metropolitan Pavilion West: 639 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. One of the country’s leading staging companies, Worldstage, will co-host the event with NewBay again this year– the venue, the technology on hand, and the presenters and attendees will be great.

Josh Weisberg, heading one of the top staging companies in the world, Worldstage, will give the keynote address to open the Roadshow Wednesday morning, and share his ideas on Managing Change in a Technology-Driven Industry. And other top staging company execs from CPR, HB, Senovva, and others will be on hand.

And there’s much more new content and new sessions, at the Roadshow August 2nd. See the full agenda below.

Rental & Staging Roadshow

WEDNESDAY, August 2, 2017

Metropolitan Pavilion West:

639 West 46th Street

New York, NY 10036

This is the day’s agenda:

9:00 - 10:00 a.m.: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:00 a.m.: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media

10:15 - 11:15 a.m.:

Managing Change in a Technology-Driven Industry

Josh Weisberg, President, WorldStage

Josh Weisberg admits to being part of the audio, video, and lighting technology business for nearly 40 years, much of that time as the president of Scharff Weisberg and now WorldStage. And Worldstage, and Josh, have learned many tricks, if not technology magic, from providing the highest level projection and staging services. Weisberg will delve into transition to laser projection, LED wall issues, and more, from both a tech and business perspective.

11:15 - 12:00 p.m.:

Disrupting the AV Staging World–New Technologies, and New Business Models, Push the Envelope for Stagers

A special panel of top staging company executives and top gear manufacturers discuss the ongoing industry evolution, as we see new display, staging, and audio technologies enter. And as we see new pressures–and new opportunities–resulting from price compression for gear and labor and some interesting new event landscapes that combine traditional AV staging with other interactive and/or streaming technologies. Particular attention will be focused on how the huge boom in video production services–and more, better, and more affordable video capture/production/streaming gear–is affecting the staging/live event world.

12:00 - 1:30 p.m.: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:30 – 2:00pm:

Rethinking Staff and People Issues in Today's Staging World

A Special Panel discussion with some of the top staging company executives– on how changing demographics, generational staffing dynamics, and changing staging business models are pointing to new ways to run a staging business– to both better service customers and better provide for staging employees' needs.

2:00 – 2:30pm:

Laser Phosphor Projectors, Version 2.0

A Conversation with the "Laser Guy", Bill Beck

Last year, the TCO discussion dominated, when it came to “laser phosphor vs. lamped projectors” for the staging world. This year, it’s a different discussion: the LP revolution has strengthened, and there are now high lumen LP projectors–so it’s not just about the lamp-free dynamic. It’s now being asked: are we all going to all LP? Maybe not–it’s all in the application details, and it’s a moving target. In this panel, both stagers and projector manufacturers will share their insight, dispel some myths, and teach you some things about new generation projectors you did not know: about color gamut, about the exact nature of the LP light engine, and other features–as a new generation of LP comes to market.

Since Bill Beck joined Barco’s projection development and marketing efforts, the industry's collective technical knowledge of laser light source projection, as well as regulatory and marketing issues, has increased exponentially. Beck was one of the first to recognize the potential of laser illumination for premium digital cinema. And that foresight has paid off. At Barco they call him "The Laser Guy." At this session, Bill will answer some key questions about the ongoing laser phosphor (LP) projector evolution.

• 2:30 - 3:45 p.m.:

The Staging Business and the Explosive Growth of Music Festivals–What Corporate Stagers Need to Know

Invited pro panel will address: It’s been one of the most dramatic changes in the concert landscape in the past 10 years: the spawning of hundreds of new music festivals worldwide. There are of course many reasons for this: the need for musicians to augment shrinking revenues from CD and streaming sales/royalties with live performance fees, the popularity of festivals as a way the fan can see 10–20 bands or more over 2–3 days, and the benefit to promoters from both the scale and quantity of performances. With more than 32 million people attending at least one music festival a year in the U.S., they have become “a mainstream pastime of our culture.”

What does this all mean for Stagers? As much as we all love big production values and the latest line array and high lumen IMAG technology at the big festivals, what is the future of music festivals? Big production value festivals will continue, but the business is changing. If you are in the entertainment side of the business, how can you stay ahead of the curve? If you’re a corporate stager, should you jump in, with live video streaming or other big technology services?



• 3:45 - 5:30 p.m.: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open. This includes mixer with all attendees and presenters and with invited Meeting Planner industry and other special guests.

