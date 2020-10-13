Tech Experts Manolo Almagro and Ben Gauthier to Keynote AV Network Nation Event

Technology futurists Manolo Almagro and Ben Gauthier of Q-Division are set to keynote the 2020 AV Network Nation Event (AVN²) , hosted by Systems Contractor News and AVNation, on Dec. 10.

During the keynote, titled The Future is Now: Re-Think Everything!, Almagro and Gauthier will share insights on how various industries are rethinking and prioritizing digital tech to keep pace and survive the fast-changing business environments.

Watch the video below to learn more about Almagro and Gauthier’s AVN² keynote.

“Our audience is always hungry for future-forward technology conversations, and that is exactly what Manolo and Ben will bring to the table at this event,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “We’re looking forward to having them give integrators and technology managers exclusive insight into keeping their businesses thriving in the ever-changing digital world.”

“It’s always an honor to be part of Future events—especially this year, when there is so much to talk about.,” added Almagro. “AV professionals will encounter many opportunities to use tech to adapt to the new consumer expectations, and Ben and I are thrilled to discuss these opportunities at AV Network Nation.”

Held virtually on Dec. 10, AVN² will focus on the future of pro AV technologies, with sessions covering subjects including digital signage and AVoIP. The event will also feature a digital exhibit hall showcasing new and innovative pro AV products from major manufacturers like AtlasIED and more.

AV Network Nation is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

Click here to register for AV Network Nation.