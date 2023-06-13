AV Industry Mourns the Passing of Clair Global Integration’s Josh Beaudoin

On June 8, 2023, the AV industry lost a great one; Josh Beaudoin passed suddenly at 49.

For more than 25 years, Beaudoin earned a reputation as a highly respected executive and consultant. His most recent role was vice president of Business Development at Clair Global Integration. In two stints totaling 16 years, Beaudoin was a consultant, senior vice president, and associate principal for large venue projects at Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams (WJHW). Other roles included director of marketing at Harman Professional and director of engineering at Electromedia of Colorado.

“Moreover, Josh was a friend to many in the industry and will be missed dearly for his intelligence, humor, and kindness,” said Daniel O’Connell, managing director of Brand Definition.

Beaudoin’s colleagues have begun posting condolences and sharing memories on Dignity Memorial. Here are two:

“I will never forget our discussions on hats and a day in the desert racing RC cars. Josh always was there to make us laugh or check in to share his journey through the industry. Glad to have him as a passenger on our journey. Miss you.” — Jesse Janosky

“The first business diner I went to with you was at Del Frisco’s. You were on point and had the whole table rolling, then the meal showed up and the Tomahawk steak was put in front of you, that’s when it all went to the next level. My face literally hurt for 2 days from laughing so much. When I was looking for a new gig, you jumped at the chance to bring me in at WJHW, providing me with a solid place to grow. Thank you, my friend, you will be sorely missed, and the world has lost a good one.” —Scott Bray

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Josh’s family, loved ones, and many friends.

At the close of the InfoComm show floor on Wednesday, June 14, an informal gathering of Josh’s friends will be held at the bar of the Rosen Center. All are welcome.