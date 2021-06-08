AV³ Event Approved for 4.75 AVIXA CTS and CTS-D RUs

AV³ , taking place virtually on Jun 17, has been approved by the AVIXA independent Certification Renewal Committee to provide learning opportunities for CTS holders and others for their continued professional development; the event is worth 4.75 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) for CTS and CTS-D holders.

(Image credit: AVIXA)



“We’re focused on future-forward education, and we’re thrilled to be able to educate the pro AV community on what’s next for pro AV,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “Now, CTS and CTS-D holders can earn 4.75 RUs while listening to panels of industry experts discuss the future of pro AV and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to once again offer the AV community 4.75 RUs for a day of education,” added Tim Albright, CEO, AVNation. “AV³ is a great opportunity for audiovisual pros to learn from their cohorts in the industry.”

“The CTS program has been the leading AV professional credential for more than 30 years, and today there are over 13,000 CTS holders around the world,” concluded David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “The AV³ program will provide the opportunity for CTS holders to continue to invest in their professional development.”

For more information or to register, visit av3event.com .

"What’s next for pro AV?” AVNation, AVNetwork, and AVIXA are seeking to answer that question with AV³. The single-day virtual experience—powered by Systems Contractor News—will encapsulate relevant topics like how AV can help teachers and students return to the classroom, how work-from-life impacts pro AV, and the best techniques for live streaming. In addition, the exhibit hall will feature a summer showcase of new products that you won’t find anywhere else.

AV³ is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.