AVNetwork Launches AV3 Event with AVIXA and AVNation

In these uncertain times, we can find ourselves asking “What’s next for pro AV?” AVNation, AVNetwork, and AVIXA are seeking to answer that question with AV3, a new event to be held on Thursday, June 17.

(Image credit: Future)

The single-day virtual experience—powered by Systems Contractor News—will encapsulate relevant topics like how AV can help teachers and students return to the classroom, how work-from-life impacts pro AV, and the best techniques for live streaming. In addition, the exhibit hall will feature a summer showcase of new products that you won’t find anywhere else.

“AVIXA is excited to collaborate with AVNation and AVNetwork to present a day of exploration of what’s next for the world of pro AV,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “We’ll examine the impact of the pandemic and what lasting trends it’s brought us, such as the dramatic adoption of video conferencing and streaming media. We’re looking forward to gathering AV professionals together to connect and share experiences and new ideas.”

“As workplaces and schools begin opening up, the AV industry is looking for the best way to respond and prepare,” added Tim Albright, founder, AVNation. “AV3 will be a great one day event where AV pros can see what’s next for the audiovisual industry post-COVID.”

“With the shift of InfoComm from June to October, our audience is hungry for new product launches and networking opportunities,” concluded Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “Our virtual event platform allows both of those things to happen in a natural way. Plus, attendees can win prizes—ranging from Amazon gift cards to actual pro AV gear—just by checking out the latest technologies in the virtual booths.”

AV3 is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

To register or learn more, visit av3event.com.

Platinum Sponsor

—Kramer Electronics

Gold Sponsors

—Planar

Networking Sponsors

—AtlasIED

—SnapAV

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Adam Goldstein at adam.goldstein@futurenet.com.