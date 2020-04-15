Aurora Multimedia Releases Tauri Temperature-Check Tablet

The What: Aurora Multimedia, in collaboration with Glory Star, is releasing a series of infrared temperature-sensing tablets that are intended for installation at facility entrances to ensure that people entering a location are not running a fever. These tablets provide the first layer of screening protection using infrared technology.

The What Else: Available in 10, 15.6 and 21.5-inch models, Tauri Temperature-Check Tablets offer a no-contact temperature scan from 3 feet away and will provide an alert in one second when a person is running a high temperature. The system uses an advanced algorithm for detecting and calculating heat signatures and measures surface temperatures with a tolerance of +/-0.5° F.

The Android-based tablet is outfitted with a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor and Wi-Fi and Ethernet capabilities. A variety of stands, and desktop- and wall-mount options are available.

“To make a leap in technology requires the strength of a partnership and cooperation of two or more companies to make real positive changes in the AV industry," said Paul Harris, CEO, Aurora Multimedia. “Working together with Glory Star, Tauri is the first-ever temperature sensing tablet. We want to do our part to help the world get back to the new norm as soon as possible."

The Bottom Line: Future firmware upgrade options will include facial recognition with customized flagging and ReAX IP Control; the ReAX upgrades will be provided to customers free of charge.

