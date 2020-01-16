Audio-Technica Expands 3000 Series Wireless with Network Control and Monitoring Option

The What: Audio-Technica has expanded its 3000 Series Frequency-agile True Diversity UHF Wireless Systems with the addition of a network port, which now allows network control and monitoring along with the same easy setup, versatile operation, and solid, detailed high-fidelity sound as standard 3000 Series components.

Audio-Technica 3000 Series components with network control and monitoring option.

The What Else: Expanding on the functionality of the standard 3000 Series Wireless System, the new network control and monitoring option is unique for a wireless system in this price category, as it allows the 3000 Series to be compatible with A-T’s proprietary Wireless Manager software, a Mac OS/Windows application for remote configuration, control, monitoring, spectrum management, and frequency coordination of compatible Audio-Technica devices in sound reinforcement or installed sound applications.

The software package offers a broad range of control and management functions of networked receivers, grouped into three tabs: Device List, which auto-discovers connected compatible A-T hardware and allows users to populate a device list of Audio-Technica and other manufacturer’s wireless systems; Frequency Coordination, which allows real time spectrum scanning via the 3000 Series Wireless with Netowrk option or other A-T connected network enabled receivers, or the option of using the pre-loaded television channel database for off-site planning; and Monitor, which allows live monitoring of connected systems with the option of filtering the displayed devices by assigned tag groups. Parameters monitored include AF, RF, battery, transmit power and more.

The Bottom Line: The Audio-Technica 3000 Series with optional network control and monitoring (indicated by an “N” in the model number) will be available in February in a wide range of preconfigured systems starting at $729.00.

The product can be seen at NAMM in Booth 15308.