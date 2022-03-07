Audio Geer Announces Three-City Roadshow

West Coast Manufacturer’s Rep, Audio Geer, announced a multi-city roadshow tour that will feature hands-on demos, networking, and training courses. The three-location event will be hosted in Las Vegas, NV, and Burbank and Irvine, CA respectively.

(Image credit: Audio Geer)

More than 20 AVL manufacturers will be on hand with product information, demonstrations, training, and more.

"We have put together a great line up of exhibitors and created several training courses to highlight exciting new technologies," said Alan Geer, principal of Audio Geer. "For example, Listen Technologies will present ‘Assistive Listening and ADA Compliance,’ Allen & Heath will present a course on ‘Digital Console Time Alignment, From Output to Input,’ ChamSys will present their ‘Introduction to MagicQ Lighting Control,’ and Chauvet Professional will present ‘Introduction to Lighting for Video.' Attendees won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the huge array of new products and finally enjoy some networking in real life.”

(Image credit: Audio Geer)

People that wish to network, take advantage of training sessions, and join the happy hour at the end of each event should register in advance as space is limited.