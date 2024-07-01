Atlona's Omega Series Switcher Goes HDBaseT

Atlona released a new version of the AT-OME-MS42, part of the Omega Series matrix switchers that helps customers simplify the connectivity infrastructure inside learning and meeting spaces. The new AT-OME-MS42-HDBT 4x2 matrix switcher introduces an HDBaseT input alongside local USB-C and two HDMI connections, building in a remote input option that removes the need for a separate HDMI signal extension solution. The product includes HDMI and HDBaseT outputs (one each) with selectable switching modes to simplify configuration and user operation for presentation requirements.

“The OME-MS42-HDBT represents a refresh of our very popular OME-MS42 multi-format matrix switcher that expands the integration possibilities for our customers,” said Thomas Gay, product manager, for Atlona. “The switcher retains important automation functions such as display control and auto-switching while enhancing BYOD capability and USB functionality, among other improvements. Integrators and end users are assured exceptional value through proven technologies that streamline connectivity and ensure consistent reliability.”

The OME-MS42-HDBT supports HDBaseT extension for video up to 4K/60 4:2:0 over 330 feet (100 meters) of category cable alongside embedded audio, control, Ethernet and USB. All HDMI connections and the USB-C input support 4K HDR and 4K/60 4:4:4, with downscaling capabilities to support 1080p resolution out of the HDMI output. The switcher’s integrated USB extension addresses the challenge of connecting between USB devices at remote locations, accommodating up to four host PCs through USB 2.0 type B and USB-C ports, and remotely over HDBaseT. A built-in USB 2.0 hub provides connectivity for two peripheral devices such as a camera, microphone, speakerphone, or keyboard and mouse.

The OME-MS42-HDBT’s diverse connectivity options and problem-solving capabilities open the switcher to an array of use cases inside education and corporate environments. Installers can conceal the unit inside a lectern in learning spaces, allowing an instructor to send video from a laptop to a projector and confidence monitor. The remote input capability over HDBaseT cleanly accommodates a student presenter elsewhere in the room. Inside corporate businesses, the OME-MS42-HDBT acts as the centerpiece for delivering source content to meeting and conference room displays, with the HDBaseT input supporting laptop connections via wall or table access. Video conferencing applications in any AV environment benefit through the various USB interface options for local and remote USB devices, with the ability to switch AV and USB together between host PCs.