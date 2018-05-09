Atlona to Showcase 4K/UHD Scaling, Video Wall Processing at InfoComm

The What: The latest 4K/UHD scaling device from Atlona will make its North American debut next month, the AT-HDVS-SC-RX HDBaseT receiver and scaler. The first HDBaseT receiver to feature Atlona CrystalScale Technology (ACT) for 4K scaling, picture optimization and video wall processing, the HDVS-SC-RX will be demonstrated in booth C3576 at InfoComm 18.

The What Else: The HDVS-SC-RX incorporates two-input auto-switching, supporting a local HDMI source as well as receiving video, audio, control, and Ethernet over HDBaseT. The 4K/UHD HDVS-SC-RX also expands on the features of the HDVS Series, including audio de-embedding, automatic display control support, and the ability to power remote transmitters through Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Video wall processing functions enable the scaling receiver to drive high-resolution content across large display arrays. Image rotation, mirroring, and bezel compensation support portrait-oriented as well as flipped displays. Additional image optimization and processing capabilities in the HDVS-SC-RX include motion-adaptive video de-interlacing, 3:2 pull-down, aspect ratio control, and internal test pattern generation.

The HDVS-SC-RX is engineered to integrate with Atlona’s HDVS-200 family of switching HDBaseT transmitters, Gain series amplifiers, and HDBaseT-enabled matrix switchers and distribution amplifiers to support 4K presentation architectures of any scale and video walls of any size. The combination of the HDVS-SC-RX with an HDVS-200 series transmitter enables compact, fully automated AV systems with automatic input selection, display control, HDBaseT extension, and 4K/UHD scaling.

The HDVS-SC-RX offers additional features such as TCP/IP and RS-232 scaler and display control, as well as contact closure ports for controlling a motorized screen or display lift. The new scaling receiver can be remotely configured, managed, and monitored over a LAN, WAN, or the internet via the Atlona Management System (AMS 2.0) network software platform, and integrates with Atlona’s IP-based Velocity AV control platform.

“The HDVS-SC-RX is ideal for highly detailed applications that require greater resolution, pixel density, and color fidelity,” said Steve Kolta, product manager, Atlona. “Our CrystalScale processing engine delivers extraordinary video quality, and combines with the unit’s powerful video wall processing capabilities, image optimization functions, and rich integration features to provide a comprehensive and cost-effective scaling solution for any size of project.”

The Bottom Line: The HDVS-SC-RX’s CrystalScale signal processing engine delivers imagery without sacrificing fine color or spatial detail. The results are particularly apparent when down-converting 4K/UHD content to 1080p—or, conversely, when up-converting HD content to 4K—to match the resolution of target displays. The advantages of CrystalScale are perceptible when showing data tables, graphs, medical imaging, and other complex, detail-intensive visuals. Meanwhile, features such as gamma and uniformity correction compensate for perceived color issues on certain LED or LCD displays.

The HDVS-SC-RX is scheduled to ship in June, and includes Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty and customer support services.