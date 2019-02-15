Atlona Names EARPRO Distribution Partner in Spain, Portugal

Recognizing the importance of Spain and Portugal to its growing global sales and support network, Atlona, a Panduit company, has appointed audiovisual distribution firm EARPRO to represent its AV and control solutions across both countries.

Founded in 1988, EARPRO has broadened its product portfolio to encompass pro audio, lighting, video, and AV control systems. It has also expanded its services to include product demos, systems design expertise, training, and ongoing technical support. In recent years, the company has contributed these complementary, value-added services to their dealer network on many high-profile AV installations across Spain and Portugal, including sports stadiums, entertainment venues, concerts, airport information centers, government facilities, and high-end retail establishments.

“Atlona’s products greatly enhance our product portfolio with very powerful, versatile capabilities,” said Miguel Mezquita, EARPRO’s managing director. “With their state-of-the-art user interface, AV management and control systems, Atlona’s products are uniquely well-suited to the latest AV over IP, soft codec-based conferencing, and 4K/HDR AV network control applications.”

In addition to the product showroom in Barcelona, EARPRO will open another one at its new Madrid facilities in the coming months. According to EARPRO, these showrooms are crucial environments for presenting product demos and fostering greater confidence in its products through firsthand user engagement. EARPRO plans to conduct many activities and events dedicated to promoting Atlona products, including onsite training workshops at its key customers’ locations.

“We’re delighted to add EARPRO to our growing roster of global partners,” said Ronni Guggenheim, general manager, Atlona. “We value the close collaboration we have with EARPRO’s experienced sales reps as we increase the visibility of our products across the pro AV landscape in Spain and Portugal. We look forward to building a mutually rewarding relationship with EARPRO and its growing base of pro AV and commercial system integrators.”