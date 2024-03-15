Atlona Expands Omega Series—Here's What to Know

Atlona's Omega Series of AV presentation and collaboration products is growing. Introducing the AT-OME-CS31-SA and AT-OME-CS31-SA-HDBT, two new 3x1 switchers ideally suited for learning and meeting spaces. Both were designed to consolidate AV switching, USB routing, audio mixing, amplification, and control into a low-profile enclosure with three HDMI inputs on the AT-OME-CS31-SA and one HDBaseT input and two HDMI inputs on the AT-OME-CS31-SA-HDBT.

The OME-CS31-SA and OME-CS31-SA-HDBT primarily share the same feature set, with key variances in AV switching and USB capabilities to meet specific requirements. The OME-CS1-SA is built for local switching applications that place its inputs close to the switcher and display, such as a classroom where the instructor’s desk is positioned near the front wall. The OME-CS31-SA-HDBT accommodates remote and local AV switching and is therefore most effective when an input is further from the switcher, such as at an instructor’s lectern in the room or if the switcher is mounted by a projector. The remote input of the OME-CS31-SA-HDBT supports extension of HDMI, Ethernet, power, control, and USB 2.0 data up to 100 meters (330 feet).

The two switchers add special capabilities for education applications that ensure important lesson material and announcements are heard clearly. This includes audio ducking which lowers program audio levels when the instructor speaks into a microphone system connected to the balanced input. Additionally, the system can be muted by contact closure or automatically when a school public address announcement is detected. Other audio capabilities include an on-board mixer for combining three line inputs, de-embedded HDMI, and USB audio as well as two 25 watt amplifier and line level outputs.

USB routing capabilities are well suited for corporate and education applications. Both OME-CS31 models support switching between two host devices and include a four-port hub for connecting cameras, speakerphones, interactive displays or other peripherals. Automatic display control and auto-switching allow the OME-CS31-SA and OME-CS31-SA-HDBT to automate system operation over their various Ethernet, serial, and trigger ports, or they can be integrated into environments with an Atlona Velocity control system.