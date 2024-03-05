Installations Simplified with Atlona

Designed to help installers establish connectivity and simplify installations in learning and meeting spaces, Atlona's latest solutions include a new USB-C active cable and a new mounting bracket that provide alternative installation options for Atlona Omega wallplate transmitters.

The Atlona LinkConnect AT-LC-UC2UC-5M is a 16.4-foot (5-meter) USB-C-to-USB-C active cable that is engineered for dependable, point-to-point connectivity in commercial environments. Featuring a locking USB-C connector, the LC-UC2UC-5M ensures a secure, reliable connection to select Atlona switchers with USB-C inputs for AV, USB data and power.

(Image credit: Atlona)

The cable supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 with data rates up to 10 Gbps, DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode with high-resolution video up to 8K@60Hz, and 60 watts pass-through for charging laptops. The LC-UC2UC-5M features a copper cable construction and active circuitry to optimize signal integrity from source to destination.

The LC-UC2UC-5M is especially useful inside meeting spaces where installers need to provide connectivity from an AV switcher behind a wall-mounted display, to a connection point at the meeting table for a presenter’s laptop, and pairs well with Atlona’s Pocket 3H AT-PKT-3H tabletop cable access enclosure. It can also provide the necessary cable length to connect between AV equipment below a long conference table, or within a desk or lectern.

(Image credit: Atlona)

Atlona is also offering a new mounting accessory for Omega wallplate transmitters, including the recently announced AT-OME-TX11-WP HDMI transmitter. The AT-OME-WP-BKT is designed for surface-mount installation below a meeting table or inside a lectern, desk, credenza or other furniture, avoiding the need for a tabletop enclosure and associated installation costs. The bracket can also be installed onto a compatible equipment rack rail.