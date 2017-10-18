Atlona Demonstrates Integration with Spyder at NAB New York

Atlona is demonstrating a unique video wall control application at the booth of Metro Tech Reps, Atlona’s manufacturer’s representative for the Metropolitan New York area, at NAB New York.

Video wall content powered through Spyder

The integrated system controls LED video wall content from a Christie Spyder X80 through Atlona’s Velocity networked control solution, opening new possibilities for wired and wireless control of digital signage and other AV content.Atlona is also demonstrating how users can quickly building GUIs for custom control applications from various devices, including smartphone and tablets (Android, iOS), PCs and Macs, and Velocity touchscreen panels. Visitors can see the demonstration through October 19 at Booth N729.