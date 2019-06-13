Atlona Amplifies Omega Series with New Multiformat Switcher

The What: In addition to the recently announced Omega 6x2 matrix swither and Omega wallplate transmitters, Atlona is debuting the Omega AT-OME-MS42 multiformat switcher in its InfoComm booth this week. The new device delivers exceptional performance and value for 4K/UHD presentation and video conferencing applications in small- to medium-sized AV environments, including meeting rooms, conference rooms, and lecture halls. It will also be available as the AT-OME-MS42-KIT with a companion AT-OME-EX-RX HDBaseT receiver.

AT-OME-MS42

The What Else: The OME-MS42 combines the benefits of auto-switching for USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, plus integrated display control and USB extension, offering flexible capabilities for 4K presentation and software video conferencing applications. Selectable AV switching modes across HDBaseT and HDMI outputs enable simple configuration and ease of use tailored to a specific application. When used with the OME-EX-RX receiver or OME-SR21 scaling receiver, the OME-MS42 can be remotely powered over HDBaseT. The OME-MS42 includes USB 2.0 and USB-C interfaces for extension to three host computers, plus two peripheral devices such as a camera, microphone, speakerphone, or keyboard and mouse.

The OME-MS42 is HDCP 2.2-compliant and features HDBaseT extension for video up to 4K/60 4:2:0, plus embedded audio, control, Ethernet, and USB over distances up to 330 feet. All inputs and the local HDMI output support 4K/60 4:4:4 at HDMI data rates up to 18 Gbps. Additionally, 4K downscaling to 1080p @ 60, 30, or 24 Hz is available for the HDMI output when connected to an HD display or other destination device.

The Bottom Line: The OME-MS42 and OME-MS42-KIT are anticipated to ship in July, and are backed by Atlona’s 10-year limited product warranty and support services.