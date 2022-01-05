At ISE 2022, Barco Is Ready for 'New Chapter' for Pro AV Industry

Marking the 17th year since it became a founding member, Barco, a leading visualization and collaboration specialist, has announced its plans to return to ISE 2022 with a dynamic and experiential 304 m2 showcase on Booth 3D400. Held for the first time at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía venue in Barcelona, ISE 2022 will set the stage for Barco to debut a range of cutting-edge solutions that promise to bring visitors closer to the future.

(Image credit: Future)

At the show, Barco will launch its flagship dvLED platform. With its first-in-class quality and extra security and services, it offers a premium visualization solution that is built to last. Easy to install and maintain, it is designed to be a reliable and seamless viewing experience in any lighting, which makes it ideal for use in a whole host of applications, such as control rooms and corporate and broadcast environments.

Demonstrating its expertise in immersive experiences, Barco will also create its own projection mapping showcase, using its powerful UDX projectors and content from Dirty Monitor to bring a large-scale jewel to life on the booth.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the future of hybrid meetings in the experiential, two-floor ClickShare Tower. The showcase is on course to be the first large-scale, in-person demonstration of the ClickShare range, as well as the ClickShare App. Demonstrating the power of the ClickShare App and its PresentSense functionality, the ClickShare Tower will enable customers to discover a room agnostic solution that can deliver transformative “walk in and connect” meeting experiences.

The timing of the display will come at a pivotal moment in the ClickShare journey, marking the milestone of over one million ClickShare installations and the acquisition of more than two million ClickShare app users.

(Image credit: Barco)

"We’re excited to be returning to ISE,” said Inge Govaerts, head of Corporate Communications at Barco. “With the change of venue, it feels like a new chapter for the industry, especially after such a tumultuous 18 months. While we will be continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely, we believe that ISE 2022 presents a valuable opportunity, giving us the platform to launch our products and connect to a global audience."

Barco will also be participating in a number of ISE 2022 summits. As well as revealing insights into the future of the LED market and the role of its LED technologies for both the Digital Signage and Control Room Summits, the company will be sharing market predictions on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for hybrid working at the Smart Building Conference.