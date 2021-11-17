AV Industry Ready to ‘Rise Up. Reimagine. Ignite the Future’ at ISE 2022

With more than 700 exhibitors committed to take part in ISE 2022 at its new home in the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía, ISE 2022 provides the ideal destination for world-class brands to showcase the latest technologies in pro AV. Exhibitors include brands such as Barco, Crestron, KNX, Kramer, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony to name just a few. The show floor has been redesigned for 2022 and will also feature a brand-new Discovery Zone, highlighting 40 new companies exhibiting for the first time.

Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events, said, “With all elements of the residential and commercial AV industry under one roof, ISE provides a fantastic opportunity for visitors to experience the solutions that can create truly immersive experiences transform the customer journey, enable hybrid working, and deliver memorable events. We are working hard to ensure the trip to Barcelona will be very worthwhile, and we can’t wait to reconnect with everyone again.”

[ISE's Mike Blackman on ISE 2021 and the Future of Pro AV]

Taking advantage of the large, modern venue at the Gran Via, ISE’s new home provides ample space for a new approach to the show floor. Six Technology Zones, set out over five spacious halls, group together exhibitors in the major technology areas, making it simpler for delegates to plan their visit and find and compare the wide variety of solutions they need for their integration projects.

Technology Zones

Multi-Technology Zone (Halls 3 & 5): A must for any visitor to ISE, this Zone features the major brands in the AV industry offering solutions that deliver benefits for many vertical markets. From Barco, Biamp and Crestron to LG, Samsung, Sennheiser, Shure, and Televic Conference, this area offers a wealth of interesting booths to explore.

“ISE 2022 is a key exhibition in the global calendar for Shure," said Chris Merrick, Shure global marketing. "We are really looking forward to ISE in Barcelona this coming February as a platform to showcase our latest innovations. It is an essential event to meet up with our customers, channel and industry partners, and of course to make new connections.”

Hall 5 will once again play host to the eye-catching VIOSO Projection Dome—an installation showcasing VIOSO’s fascinating software solutions for multi projector / multi display setups.

Audio Zone (Hall 7): ISE’s Audio Zone is firmly established as the key destination to hear about the latest audio innovations for both permanent installation and live events. Solutions on display will include signal processing and transport, immersive spatial audio, and the cutting edge of loudspeaker design. More than 140 exhibitors are booked into this zone and include Adam Hall, Audac, Bose Professional, d&b audiotechnik, Equipson, L-Acoustics, Martin Audio, Meyer Sound, Renkus Heinz, and more.

Tom Van de Sande, CEO of AUDAC, said the company is looking forward to the return of in-person events at ISE in Barcelona: “As a family business, that personal touch is one of our greatest strengths, and nothing beats catching up with each other over a cup of coffee or even a Belgian beer," he noted. "In addition, the first full-scale edition of ISE is in Barcelona, so it is extra exciting to see the effect of the move to FIRA. ISE has helped us grow from a small start-up manufacturer into a leading player in the AV industry. It gave us access to clients and users that otherwise may have never heard from us. And by impressing the attendees, we were able to further establish our brand while expanding our distributor network.”

In addition to the Audio Zone, ISE 2022 will feature the ISE Sound Xperience in partnership with the Eventos Filmax Cinema Gran Vía complex. The location is a dedicated cinema complex of 12 uniquely configured listening rooms to showcase audio with depth, accuracy, and pinpoint clarity.

[How AVIXA Councils Support the Pro AV Industry]

Digital Signage & DooH (Hall 6): Every year, the displays in this hall seem bigger, brighter, and more impressive than ever. Showcasing how state-of-the-art digital signage is used extensively for impactful messaging, advertising, and information delivery, this hall highlights display manufacturers as well as media players and software providers. New for 2022 is an additional open-air display area, next to Hall 6, where visitors will be able to see and hear solutions in an outdoor setting. Major brands see the opportunity of exhibiting at ISE as a key date in their calendars. Make sure you visit Hall 6 to see the latest from brands including Absen, Alfalite, Brightsign, Daktronics, Grassfish, Nexmosphere, RGBLink, Syscomtec, Unilumin, and many more.

New Lighting & Staging (Hall 7): Featuring a new Lighting Demo Zone for 2022, this will showcase lighting and lighting control, rigging and staging equipment, motion tracking, video mapping, holography, and more. It will be full of solutions for small temporary venues up to major stadium concerts. Exhibitors include Area 4, Clay Paky, CLF Lighting, Elation Professional, Movecat GmbH, and MA Lighting. This zone will also feature a special networking space with a stage, where innovative solutions will be highlighted and talks, presentations, and meet-ups will take place.

Residential & Smart Building (Hall 2): ISE has long been a leading voice in residential solutions and home automation, with the backing of CEDIA (co-owner of ISE with AVIXA) and also as a prominent player in smart building, thanks to our long-running Smart Building Conference. The combined Residential & Smart Building Zone is the strongest-ever offering in this fast-moving area of AV technology, and features more than 80 exhibitors. Presenting show partner, KNX, will be showcasing its member companies here and taking part in the Smart Building Conference. Browse booths from Artcoustic, Bang & Olufsen, Basalte, Bowers & Wilkins, Control 4 (SnapOne), Gira, Krix, Jung, Monitor Audio, Stealth Acoustics, Storm Audio, Z-Wave Alliance, and many more.

Unified Communications & Education Technology (Hall 2): With more than 110 exhibitors within this zone, delegates will find solutions to equip multi-site businesses, boardrooms, and offices as well as educational institutions, private tutors, and professional development specialists. Exhibitors here will be showcasing technologies for hybrid working and connecting remote locations. Alongside global brands such as Cisco, Google, HP, Intel, Microsoft and first-time ISE exhibitor, Zoom, there will also be plenty to see from exhibitors including Jabra, Logitech, Avocor, AVI-SPL, Clevertouch, Lenovo among others.

Inspiring Conference and Content Program

Renowned as a destination for inspiring content, ISE 2022 will provide plenty of opportunities for professional development through its five-day, multi-language content program.

Combining a mix of paid-for and free sessions, the 2022 thought-leadership program covers a wide variety of industry topics. Starting on Monday with two, full-day conferences, the program will take place on dedicated stages within Hall 5. The Forum, a free-to-access feature commencing with daily keynote sessions, will be hosted by futurist Amelia Kallman. There will also be Spanish content in the AV Experience Zone, produced with AVIXA, while the Catalan Pavilion, in association with ACCIO, promises a great experience for visitors from the local region.

AV Career Day returns to ISE 2022, this year on Feb. 2. Supported by AVIXA, CEDIA, and ISE, this initiative is designed to showcase career opportunities throughout the AV industry and ensure that the next generation of AV professionals has the skills to meet the challenges of the future. A select group of technology students from universities and technical colleges across Europe will enjoy a hosted visit.

ISE is also working closely with the city of Barcelona, the Catalan government, and Spanish authorities. There will be some very enjoyable social events and features designed to showcase ISE’s new home in Barcelona.

Integrated Systems Europe, ISE 2022, will take place at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Vía Feb. 1-4, 2022. The ISE Conference program runs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4.

For more information, please visit www.iseurope.org.