Assistive Listening Specialist Company Contacta Returns to InfoComm

Assistive listening specialist company Contacta is returning to InfoComm in 2019 with a range of new products.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

Contacts last appeared at the show in 2014 and, according to the company, has been concentrating on expanding its offering and building its network of North American and Canadian installers, which has seen its products assist with accessibility for visitors with hearing loss at the Statue of Liberty Museum and the Kennedy Space Center.

Contacta IR and RF Systems

Visitors to Booth 5462 will be introduced to Contacta’s all-new infrared and radio frequency systems, offering a comprehensive range of assistive listening technology.

Contacta RF systems have amplified volume levels, offering clarity of sound for all users, not just those with hearing devices. The RF systems have a transmission range of up to 300m and can utilize 40 channels simultaneously, allowing for multiple language presentations to groups of up to 99 people.

In addition, Contacta will be launching its new V Pro hearing loop drivers at the show, the latest addition to its V Series of large area loop drivers. According to the company, Contacta’s new V pro drivers use technology proven in the pro audio world to achieve life-like speech and first-class music reproduction.

“We’re really excited to be back at InfoComm,” said Contacta's managing director, Richard McKinley. “There is a growing understanding of the role of hearing loops in the United States, alongside the established IR and RF technologies, and we’re hoping to see installers who would like to work with us to increase accessibility for people with hearing loss.”

Contacta will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 5462.