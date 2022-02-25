Ashly Audio Rounds Out Dynamic Range Passive Subwoofer Line with SP-8.1P

Ashly Audio, a leader in sound reinforcement technology, has launched a new addition to its compact subwoofer line, the SP-8.1P passive subwoofer. With 150w handling power, the new SP-8.1P subwoofer provides sound systems with extra power in a variety of environments— all in an eight-inch package.

“With the addition of the eight-inch subwoofer to our SP Series, we enable sound system integrators to tailor unique audio experiences to their customers. The compact size of the SP-8.1P allows for installation in areas where a larger subwoofer wouldn't typically fit,” said Noel Larson, EVP of sales and marketing at Ashly Audio. “We stand by our commitment to create complete and integrated solutions for everyone—from storefronts and restaurants, to houses of worship and schools—and the addition of the SP-8.1P offers possibility for more installations in more places.”

The new SP-8.1P handles up to 150W at 8 Ohms, with a sensitivity of 95dB (1W@1m) and a frequency response of 43Hz-180Hz (-10dB) to provide audiences with powerful audio experiences. The subwoofer's DSP voice presets provide frequency response tailoring, delay, and crossover settings with Ashly’s IS & AW speakers with AquaControl and Protea-equipped processors. For maximum effect, pair the subwoofer with Ashly’s nXp 400 or higher or Pêma 4125, 4250, 8125, or 8250 amplifiers.

The new SP-8.1P subwoofers are designed with a dynamic eight-inch woofer with ferrite magnet, front loaded into a bass-reflex and a 0.6-inch reinforced plywood enclosure. The subwoofer line is available with a textured paint finish in both black or white for nearly any installation.

Two recessed handles—one on either side—and rubber feet on the bottom and side offer easy setup, stacking, and transport. For more flexibility, the subwoofer can be hung with the SP-8.1P’s 10mm threaded bolt holes along the top, sides, and rear to accommodate optional hanging eye-bolts.

“Ashly Audio strives to provide our customers with the best quality audio available and extending our line of dynamic range passive subwoofers allows integrators to provide powerful sound in compact spaces,” added Larson. “With the new eight-inch passive subwoofer, our customers have more flexibility than ever before.”