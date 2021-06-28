Ashly Audio Adds Plus Model to AW Series

The What: Ashly Audio iis enhancing its AW Series On-Wall speaker line with a Plus model that includes a higher power transformer to make the solution more flexible for integrations in larger spaces. The new model is available for order immediately.

The What Else: The new Plus model, which will be stylized as AWT+, offers a power upgrade to make the speakers more accessible for larger rooms, such as retail spaces, transportation centers, or noisy sports bars. The AW-5.2T+ is now available at 30, 15, 7.5 and 3.75W at 70V, and at 60, 30, 15 and 7.5W at 100V. The AW-8.2T+ is available at 60, 30, 15 and 7.5W at 70V, and at 60, 30 and 15W at 100V.

All AW speakers are designed to leverage the Ashly Audio ecosystem of solutions and take full advantage of Protea and AquaControl DSP. Since its introduction in January 2020, the AW line has been an attractive option for schools, houses of worship, auditorium fill areas, exhibits and hearing rooms. The AW line has also found a place in the integrator toolkit for offering competitive price points for pro audio systems in restaurants and bars.

The Bottom Line: The AW-5.2T+ & AW-8.2T+ are also IP54 rated, so they are ideal for use in outdoor situations, like patios and public spaces, as well as for indoors.