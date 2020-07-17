Arlington Releases New Cable Hooks

The What: Arlington has released new cable hooks that support up to 90 Cat 5e cables with the center radius of bundle spread over a 2-inch opening.

Arlington Cable Hooks (Image credit: Arlington)

The What Else: The new cables are available in three styles—one in heavy duty non-corrosive plastic and two in steel—and feature a 25 lb. support rating.

They attach easily to supports, beam clamps, and struts, and are listed for air handling spaces.

The Bottom Line: The new cables are stackable in parallel or perpendicular orientation for vertical support of multiple tiers of cable.