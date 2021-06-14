Angekis Issues One-Touch Videoconferencing Camera

The What: Angekis is releasing One Touch, its latest all-in-one videoconferencing bar with an AI-powered 4K camera, beamforming microphone array with AEC, and loudspeakers.

The What Else: The 4K image sensor features a wide 120-degree field of view without fisheye or image distortion, ensuring everyone in the room can be seen. AI-powered Group Auto-Framing recognizes meeting participants automatically, and zooms to make sure that everyone is in frame, and lossless 5x zoom means that crisp full HD images are captured even when fully zoomed in.

The bar features a collection of embedded audio technology including echo cancellation, dynamic noise reduction, and DSP audio processing. The four-element beamforming microphone array has a 5m pickup range and is designed to target the individual speaking while reducing background noise.

USB-C connectivity allows for simple integration to devices running Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android operating systems, providing compatibility with virtually all soft codecs and BYOD environments. A number of mounting options are available for One Touch, giving the choice of installing on a table, a wall, or even on a monitor stand or portable cart using an optional VESA compatible mount.

The Bottom Line: One Touch is designed to add premium audio and video performance to huddle rooms and other distance conferencing applications.