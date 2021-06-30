Analog Way Expands Picturall Media Server Line

The What: Analog Way is introducing Picturall Mark II series, its next generation of Linux-based media servers. Engineered around a new professional hardware platform, the new Picturall Mark II series is capable of supporting large-scale events and installations from a single server unit.

The What Else: The Picturall Mark II media servers have been designed with high-grade hardware components to provide a robust platform and deliver optimized uptimes and durability for mission-critical applications. The Picturall Mark II media servers are based on the Linux software engine by Picturall, which is a result of 15 years of R&D and field experience. Additionally, the Picturall Mark II features a redundant, hot-swappable power supplies option to achieve high fault tolerance.

The Picturall Mark II media servers can receive up to six low-latency input cards to capture either up to 24 1080p60 or six 4K60 sources. A wide selection of input interfaces is available supporting one or more channels of 3G-SDI, HDMI 1.4, or HDMI 2.0.

The Bottom Line: With the ability to drive up to 16 4K60 LED video wall controllers or video projectors from a single server unit and enough power to play back media up to 16K60 or uncompressed image sequences up to 8K60, the Picturall Mark II series is well suited for challenging video playback for fixed installations, museums, broadcast, houses of worship, video rentals, and live events.

The new line replaces the current Picturall media servers and includes four products: Picturall Pro Mark II, Picturall Quad Mark II, Picturall Quad Compact Mark II and Picturall Twin Compact Mark II.