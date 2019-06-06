Analog Devices and Audinate Partner on Software-Based Dante Reference Design for ADSP-SC589 SHARC+ ARM SoC

The What: Audinate has partnered with Analog Devices to introduce a new software-based Dante reference design kit for the ADSP-SC589 DSP + ARM processor. Audinate has also become a member of the Analog Devices Alliances program.

The What Else: According to the companies, the Dante Embedded Platform Reference Design Kit for ADSP-SC589 enables OEMs to design high performance, software-based Dante products with confidence. The ADSP-SC589 SoC pairs two powerful SHARC DSP cores with an ARM Cortex CPU and allows developers to focus on their own algorithm and UI development on a software-based platform with an optimized software and tools ecosystem. Together, new networked audio products can rapidly be created with tools and resources from these sources.

“Partnering with Analog Devices is a great opportunity for both companies to advance software-driven AV products,” said Joshua Rush, SVP of marketing and products at Audinate. “The SHARC DSP platform is incredibly popular and powerful and is used in hundreds of audio products. Those products built around SHARC can now add Dante as software, making the most in-demand AV-over-IP solution easy to implement and more readily available for customers.”

The Bottom Line: The Dante Reference Design Kit for ADSP-SC589 is expected to be available in Q4 2019.