An RF Venue Diversity Fin Antenna Solves the Dropouts at L.A.-area Presentation and Event Space

A global educational and training systems provider was having trouble in its flagship Los Angeles-area event and presentation space: presenters would roam the venue's sizable stage, speaking to as many as 120 people at a time in attendance to learn the San Francisco-based company's systems and approaches. However, those live presentations were plagued by unpredictable and annoying dropouts from the space's wireless microphone system, which was installed in the rear of the room. Mike Utter, owner of Frequency Productions, a corporate and live event-production company based in Orlando, Florida, was called in to assess and remedy the situation.

"It is a pretty wide room with three dual-kit wireless microphone receivers permanently installed in a rack in the back of the room, and that alone was a challenge," Utter said. "And on top of that they were using whip antennas mounted in the ceiling tiles, so wireless coverage would be intrinsically difficult."

But Utter had the answer: RF Venue's Diversity Fin Antenna, which prevents dropouts thanks to its patented proprietary cross-polarized design.

"RF Venue's product line makes it easy and it just makes sense," he said, noting that even though he was brought in to rectify a problem in a space with existing wireless systems already installed, the RF Venue Diversity Fin antenna was still a perfect fit. "It works with any wireless system, so compatibility is never an issue," Utter said.

The RF Venue Diversity Fin Antenna provides a diversity solution in a single package by combining one log-periodic dipole array (LPDA) and one dipole antenna in an orthogonal (right angle) configuration--one element captures vertically polarized signals and the other horizontally polarized signals. It's a single solution to what are often complex problems with installed RF systems. Utter installed a white Diversity Fin Antenna, which matched the room's tone and décor perfectly, and positioned it on the ceiling in the center of the space. He then made a video of himself moving throughout and into every corner of the entire room with a single handheld wireless microphone, reassuring the client remotely that RF dropouts were a problem no more. The wireless racks were able to remain where they were, saving time and cost. "Cost-effective and reliable," said Utter. "That's why RF Venue is an easy choice."