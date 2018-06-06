AMX By Harman Launches Small Format 4K60 Presentation Switchers With Built-in Scaling

Harman Professional Solutions announced Tuesday the AMX VPX Series Presentation Switchers, a family of multi-format presentation switchers that target small conference rooms and flipped classrooms.

The VPX Series switchers support resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4 and offer HDCP 2.2 compatibility to support the most current sources and displays.

“Conference rooms and flipped classrooms often utilize video switching at the table to simplify the system design and implementation,” said Paul Krizan, corporate solutions manager at Harman Professional Solutions. “The new AMX VPX Series addresses these applications by providing 4K60 switching in a small format that can easily be mounted underneath the table. The switchers offer mirrored HDBaseT and HDMI outputs with built-in scaling, making it perfect for active learning pods with a local display and distance transport to the main system.”

The AMX VPX Series presentation switchers are available in two options:

AMX by Harman's VPX 1401

•AMX VPX-1401 – The VPX-1401 is 4x1 switcher with 3 HDMI inputs and 1 VGA input.

•AMX VPX-1701 – The VPX-1701 is a 7x1 switcher that includes 5 HDMI inputs and 2 VGA inputs.

AMX by Harman's VPX 1701

To simplify system design, VPX Series switchers include built-in scaling, providing automatic adjustment of video to match the ideal resolution of the display, with support for resolutions up to 4K60 4:4:4.

Because the VPX Series includes a mirrored HDBaseT output in addition to HDMI, the switcher can either connect directly to a standard HDBaseT input on a display or an AMX DXLite receiver. USB 2.0 distribution is also available over HDBaseT, allowing simplified connection to USB peripherals such as an AMX Acendo Vibe mounted near the display.

There are a variety of options to control the VPX Series as well. Front panel controls are available, as well as contact closure for use with AMX MyTurn Source Selector Buttons. VPX Series switchers are also NetLinx Native, allowing simplified integration with AMX automation systems.

“The new AMX VPX Series Presentation Switchers bring advanced technology and an optimized set of features, offering incredible value for our corporate and education customers,” said Shaun Robinson, VP, enterprise solutions at Harman Professional Solutions. “This is made possible due to our 30 years of industry leadership in video distribution and the economies of scale in the Harman supply chain.”