AMX By Harman Debuts All Inclusive Kits With Connectivity and Distance

Harman Professional Solutions, the global leader in networked audio, video, lighting and control systems, debuted Tuesday the AMX Connectivity and Transport (CT) Series, a family of 4K switching and distribution kits that combine switching, scaling and distance transport into a single kit that includes both a transmitter and receiver.

AMX's CTC 1402TX

Two models are available, including a presentation kit targeting simple presentation applications and a conferencing kit that adds USB 2.0 transport and switching for use in web conferencing environments.

Harman is showing the AMX CT Series in booth N1105 at InfoComm 2018.

The AMX CT Series kits deliver added value and flexibility to conferencing and presentation solutions by providing a single, simple to implement solution that offers switching and connectivity where you need it along with unified control of both the transmitter and receiver—all over a single category cable.

“With the continued proliferation of collaboration environments in corporate and education, our customers have been seeking a solution for video switching and transport in rooms with both installed and BYOD sources,” said Paul Krizan, corporate solutions manager at Harman Professional Solutions. “These new connectivity kits provide a solution that is easy to order, design, and implement.”

The AMX CT Series is available in two models:

• AMX Presentation Connectivity and Transport Kit – The Presentation Connectivity and Transport kit was designed to address the needs of simple presentation environments, including 4K switching at the table, transport over category cable and additional connectivity at the receiver for an AMX Acendo Core or a room PC at the receiver, as well as scaling and output to the display. The receiver has built-in scaling, allowing the display to receive content in its native resolution regardless of the source.

• AMX Conferencing Connectivity and Transport Kit – The Conferencing Connectivity and Transport kit was created to target web conferencing solutions where cameras, microphones, and other USB devices are installed in the room. The solution combines multi-format 4K60 video switching, scaling and distance transport with USB 2.0 peripheral switching. This allows dynamic sharing of room USB peripherals such as an AMX Acendo Vibe between visiting laptops, etc., and permanently installed devices such as an Acendo Core or room PC. This ensures excellent sound and visuals for guests whether they are using installed equipment or bringing their own devices.

“We are very excited to introduce the new AMX CT Series to the market,” said Shaun Robinson, VP, enterprise solutions at Harman Professional Solutions. “Leveraging the economies of scale within the Harman supply chain, we are now able to deliver tremendous value to our customers by providing the latest in video switching technology at very competitive pricing. In addition, we are providing the best of both worlds: simple-to-install solutions with auto-switching and no programming required—but solutions that are also NetLinx Native for easy integration into a controlled application.”