Amplifying Research Engagement with Social Media (Inside Higher Ed)

"UK universities conduct world-leading research on a daily basis. With so much research taking place, it's vital that institutions/academics are strategic, intentional, and creative in showcasing research impact. Social media are obvious avenues for storytelling, concise (or in-depth) explanations, and sharable content."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you want to engage a broader audience for research at your institution, social media offers a great way to connect with the public. Inside Higher Ed shares some helpful resources and best practices to craft posts that hit all the right notes.