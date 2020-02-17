Almo Professional A/V Announces Locations for 2020 E4 Experience

Almo Professional A/V has revealed the locations for its 2020 E4 program. Thanks to its longstanding education partnership with AVIXA, the E4 Experience continues to offer certifications and courses worth CTS Renewal Units (RUs) that are free to attending AV resellers, integrators, consultants, and end users.

Highlights for the spring 2020 E4 Experience include a keynote address focused on the people-first approach to the future of AV design, a panel discussion centered around the booming esports market, and a training track featuring a three-part series on direct-view LED (dvLED) technology, installation, and content.

The E4 Experience is visiting the following locations in 2020:

· Santa Clara, CA on March 13

· Washington, D.C. on April 3

· Dallas, TX on September 22

· Boston, MA on October 22

“The E4 Experience continues to grow year after year because of the increased value it offers to local attendees to see and achieve so much in a single day—from certifications and CTS Renewal Units to new technology and networking,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Corp. “We are ready to give attendees their best E4 Experience yet, filled with information on trending topics to help them stay ahead of the curve, certifications to give them the credentials and credibility to grow their businesses, and access to technologies that are just making their way into the AV market.”