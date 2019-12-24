Almo Donates Appliances to Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House

To help create a warm, comfortable living space for families with children receiving hospital treatment, Almo Corp. has provided a total of 23 major appliances to the Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Philadelphia. The appliances are part of a significant expansion by which RMH is tripling its capacity through the construction and renovation of a new housing tower in Philadelphia.

The appliances donated by Almo have been placed in three different areas of the tower:

A patient-protected floor for post-bone marrow patients and their families. This floor contains eight suites with private kitchenettes for longer stays and for those families with immunocompromised patients.

for post-bone marrow patients and their families. This floor contains eight suites with private kitchenettes for longer stays and for those families with immunocompromised patients. A lounge on the same floor with a small cooking area so families can get out of their rooms into a restricted community environment.

with a small cooking area so families can get out of their rooms into a restricted community environment. The family kitchen, which is a small kitchen and storage area for families to prepare their own meals if preferred.

“As parents, our greatest concern is the wellness of our children—and if they are faced with long-term illnesses, there’s nothing we want more than to be near them and to create a sense of stability while they receive treatment and heal,” said Warren Chaiken, president and CEO for Almo Corp. “Our hope in donating these appliances is to make the stay for these families more comfortable and more convenient, so they have the ability to spend some quality time together, even if they are not at home. If we can positively impact the lives of these children and their families during their stay in Philadelphia, then we feel we have been successful.”

Chaiken noted that in an Almo company-wide poll, childhood illness was a cause that employees felt strongly about championing. As a result, all Almo offices across the nation are engaged in philanthropic activities to benefit local RMH facilities and to give back to their communities.

“Guest families at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House often stay for extended periods of time and helping to bring a sense of normalcy to their lives is one of our top priorities,” said Susan Campbell, CEO of the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House. “Almo’s generous donation of appliances for our family kitchen and in the rooms for our immunocompromised guests have allowed us to provide a more home-like environment for these families.”