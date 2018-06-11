Allen & Heath Goes Large With SQ-7

Allen & Heath has unveiled SQ-7, the new 33 fader console in its 96kHz SQ series.

On the heels of the launch of SQ-5 and SQ-6, the new SQ-7 takes the same XCVI 96kHz FPGA engine and adds extended control and I/O in a larger format, boasting 33 faders, 32 onboard preamps, 16 custom soft keys and 8 user-definable soft rotary controls.

SQ-7 is a 48-channel console, fully compatible with a range of remote I/O expanders, including the portable DX168 96kHz stage boxes. Inputs and mixes can be individually assigned to 192 fader strips across 6 layers, while 16 softkeys and 8 user-assignable soft rotary controls allow the mixer’s workflow to be customized to the needs of each show and operator. Forthcoming Dante, Waves and SLink audio networking cards further extend the scope for expansion, system integration, FOH / monitor splits and recording.

Optional DEEP processing plugins give SQ-7 users access to boutique compressor and preamp emulations which can be embedded directly into all input and mix channels, without adding system latency or setup hassles.

The console’s SQ-Drive feature makes it easy to capture high resolution 96kHz stereo and multitrack recordings direct to a USB drive. SQ can also be hooked up to a PC or Mac via USB to become a plug ‘n play, Core Audio or ASIO compliant 32x32 audio interface, with upcoming MIDI and DAW Control capabilities. Another standout feature for AV customers is the inclusion of two independent, fully integrated and assignable Automatic Mic Mixers, that can be combined to create a mighty 48 channel AMM.

Allen & Heath Product Manager, Keith Johnson said, “SQ-7 embodies everything that’s so exciting about SQ – the power, the speed, the ergonomics – in a more imposing format that lets us push the capabilities of the console even further. As soon as we unleashed the SQ phenomenon, we were inundated by people who loved the concept and the features, and who wanted to take SQ into scenarios that called for more built-in I/O and more hands-on control. This one is for them!”

SQ-7 is supported by an ecosystem of mixing and personal monitoring apps, remote I/O expanders, audio networking cards and ME personal mixers, multiplying the system’s expansion and integration possibilities.