Alfatron Electronic' Answer for Software-Based Video Teleconferencing Rooms

Alfatron Electronics introduced the SCK51TS-D Presentation Switcher. With support for video resolutions up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, 8-bit deep color, auto or manual switching, and HDCP 2.2 compliance, the new SCK51TS-D is a 5x1 presentation switcher that makes it ideal for intuitive control in today’s software-based video teleconferencing rooms.

[Integrated Production Switchers: Doing More with Less]

The SCK51TS-D provides five video inputs—two USB-C and three HDMI inputs. Each USB-C input supports LT DP mode up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 8-bit deep color, USB 2.0 data, and 60W power charging to a USB-C source device. It also features Ethernet-over-USB-C functionality. Local USB-KVM switching and extending USB 2.0 over HDBT are also supported to connect external USB 2.0 devices such as cameras for a video conference. Equally notable, the SCK51TS-D offers both Multiview and Single view video output capability.

The SCK51TS-D switcher has a built-in Dante audio input and output interface, and it can easily be connected to any existing Dante-enabled audio processing system. The switcher can be controlled via the front panel buttons, a remote control, API commands using RS 232, or TCP/IP. The integrated Web server / GUI features A/V control, automatic display control, and input EDID management, making the unit ideal for software-based video teleconferencing applications.

[USB-C and AVoIP]

“Consisting of two components—the switcher and receiver—the SCK51TS-D is a comprehensive control and management system for today’s most advanced video conferencing environments," Kevin Gelman, national sales director, CFO at Alfatron Electronics. "With the ability to manage uncompressed 4K signal over HDBT 3.0 up to 132 feet via a single Cat6a cable or uncompressed 1080P signals over HDBT 3.0 to a distance of 230 feet via a single Cat6a cable, this system makes it easy to accommodate a wide range of source devices. Equally noteworthy, this system provides audio DSP to manage gain, equalizer, volume, and delay—ensuring that the sound quality will be every bit as impressive as the on-screen imagery. Simply put, the SCK51TS-D provides all the right tools to ensure maximum engagement of the people in attendance.”