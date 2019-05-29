Alcorn McBride to Showcase New WinScript Live 5 at InfoComm 2019

The What: Alcorn McBride will show the latest version of its show control software, WinScript Live 5, at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2849.

The What Else: WinScript Live 5 offers many improvements that are designed to make it easier to build new attractions. Now, with just a few clicks, users can deploy show control and media content to entire fleets of RidePlayer-based vehicles with ease. New features, such as the 'Device' variable type, enable simplified control and monitoring of the RidePlayer fleet within Alcorn McBride’s new V16X show controller.

Alcorn McBride says "the powerful software reinforces the company’s commitment to provide an ecosystem of off-the-shelf tools that empower industry professionals to create world-class attractions."

The Bottom Line: The InfoComm introduction of WinScript Live 5 showcases new features and functionality for the programming software and touch interface for Alcorn McBride’s expanding line of show controllers. The software is available for free download on the company’s website: www.alcorn.com .