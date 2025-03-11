Advanced Systems Group, Evergreen Studios Upgrade Dolby Atmos Dub Stage

A single-operator console converted to dual-operator system to handle larger, more complex productions.

Advanced Systems Group recently partnered with Burbank-based Evergreen Studios to upgrade its Dolby Atmos Dub Stage. The existing Dolby Atmos mix stage was expanded to support a more immersive mixing clientele.

Evergreen Studios wanted to enhance the room's capacity to handle larger format work and offer a wider array of Dolby Atmos HE (Home Entertainment) and theatrical pre-dub services, in addition to Atmos Music mixes. The upgraded Dolby Atmos system provides compatibility with new content delivery standards and technological advancements.

The ASG audio team (a Dolby-certified partner) converted the existing single-operator Avid S6 console into a dual-operator system to handle more complex workflows. The ASG team also redesigned and rewired the machine room to integrate both new and existing equipment. The expanded room can now support any format from stereo to Dolby Atmos.

[High Marks for New Studio]

Timelapse: ASG Audio Team Expands Evergreen Studios’ Dolby Atmos Dub Stage - YouTube Timelapse: ASG Audio Team Expands Evergreen Studios’ Dolby Atmos Dub Stage - YouTube
Watch On

“The Dolby Atmos stage is a versatile space for a wide range of projects, designed to support both music and audio post-production. We wanted to support the most recent standards, offer a greater immersive and natural sound environment, and continue to provide cutting-edge audio production facilities for our clients,” said Laurence Anslow, chief engineer of Evergreen Studios.

“Audio standards continue to evolve, and by scaling Evergreen Studio’s dubbing stage to a dual operator setup, its facility can now accommodate larger, more complex productions," Gadget Hopkins of ASG explained. "Clients and collaborators can work together during the process. Engineers can work simultaneously on the mix for different aspects like dialogue, sound effects, and music. It meets all the requirements set by Dolby for Atmos mixing providing confidence to clients that the studio can deliver Atmos content to industry deliverable standards.”

[Power to 'The People's House']

Dolby Atmos is a scalable surround sound technology that allows audio engineers to place audio objects in a three-dimensional space, creating a highly immersive and realistic listening experience where sounds can be positioned not just left-to-right but also above and behind the listener, making it feel like the audio is coming from all around them.

“We feel like we have a pretty special space here at Evergreen Studios, uniquely designed for creating and mastering sound in Dolby Atmos’ advanced surround sound technology. The room’s transformation offers our clients even more tools to enhance the realism of their content to deliver an emotionally engaging experience for viewers and listeners,” said Anslow. “Gadget and the ASG audio team just got it. They’re professional, on time and have a great attitude. They’re so easy to work with. And most importantly, they listen.”

