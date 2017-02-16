AdMobilize CEO to Present DSE 2017 Workshop on Artificial Intelligence for Digital Screens

AdMobilize CEO Rodolfo Saccoman will present a on-floor workshop entitled “Boom! Artificial Intelligence for Digital Screens is Finally Here” at DSE 2017. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 29th at 2:45 P.M. at booth 1231.

Rodolfo Saccoman

“This is not some dreamy-eyed, pie-in-the-sky guess about what might be possible in the future,” Saccoman said. “This presentation is going to show designers, end-users, and advertisers precisely what can be achieved today with Artificial Intelligence. It will completely demystify the complexities of integrating Artificial Intelligence with digital signage and discuss what specific companies are already doing with it. I guarantee this presentation will open the eyes of our industry to a new business reality that is already revenue generating for smart, forward-looking companies.”

Saccoman emphasized that the presentation has been designed to cover a broad range of subjects, including understanding the revenue opportunities the technology presents, the overall benefits of integrating machine intelligence into digital signage, the technical requirements to do so, and a practical step-by-step guide to getting started.

“Our goal is to present attendees with an overview and an action plan that is immediately practical to implement,” said Saccoman.

To be sure, Saccoman emphasized, the presentation will not shy away from gazing into the future. “