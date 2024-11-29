Adamson releases Lake Library V6.0.

Adamson Systems Engineering has launched Lake Library V6.0, delivering improvements designed to elevate system performance and simplify user workflow. This latest release introduces unified phase matching across products, ensuring seamless integration and compatibility, alongside a range of other significant updates.

"By utilizing the new Lake XP modules, we unlocked a vast array of features," Mario Ahrberg, head of applications EMEA. "With this update, we’re proud to deliver the results of years of research. I’m confident our users will appreciate the new presets and the streamlined workflow."

There are several new and enhanced features including Enhanced Linear Phase Presets, with all existing linear phase presets revised; new Linear Phase Presets for all passive S-Series and IS-Series point sources; IS7c Presets; and revised Limiter in all NH4 high frequency presets for better performance.

The enhancement also was geared to optimized 60 Hz Subwoofer Presets that were specifically designed for use in combination with VGt, E15, and E12, enhancing low-end performance. All of this creates a streamlined user experience with a new A folder structure and Amplification Chart that simplifies access and the ability to apply presets.