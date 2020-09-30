Academic fraud spikes as students study from home (EdScoop)

"A growing number of students are searching for websites that allow them to cheat on homework this semester as more students move to virtual learning, according to new research from the threat intelligence group Cisco Talos."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As a staggering number of students learn online, new websites are cropping up offering to complete homework assignments, write essays, and take tests for a price. Not only do these "services" peddle academic dishonesty, some also infect student devices with malware.