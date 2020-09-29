Universities are staying flexible during pandemic, says Educause survey (EdScoop)

"Universities were optimistic about resuming in-person instruction this fall, but the realities of the pandemic have forced institutions to renew their reliance on technology and remote education and stressed the importance of being flexible to meet the changing needs of students, according to a new survey conducted by Educause."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little flexibility can go a long way — this has proven to be especially true for higher ed during the pandemic. As institutions continue to navigate these unprecedented times, keeping safety and student needs as decision-making drivers will help schools adapt as the situation shifts.