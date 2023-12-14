A Sultry Lounge Brings Dynamic Audio to Frisco Dining Scene

Frisco, TX—a suburb of Dallas—has an up-and-coming dining scene. The recently opened Snowbird Restaurant & Lounge had the goal of adding a sultry lounge to the Frisco mix. To get the right sound to match the cocktail lounge atmosphere, a 1 SOUND loudspeaker system was installed.

[I Love It Loud: The Evolution of Loudspeakers]

This 4,100-square-foot space includes dining seating, lounge seating, and a 35-foot-long bar, aiming to set a sultry lounge setting with cocktails as the star. Bespoke Technology Group based out of Dallas, was contracted to bring this after-dinner destination to life by integrating the audio system.

Snowbird has DJ booths upstairs and downstairs and had to have an audio system fit for dinner ambiance as well as for private events and all-day brunch events. Bespoke chose to go with 1 SOUND Cannon Coaxial Series to offer high-fidelity sound quality and sonic intelligibility but with the capacity to get louder for high-energy nights.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2023]

The Cannons are known for their sonic quality and extended low-end, with the 6-inch coaxial version being capable of having a max SPL of 114 dB. For the main bar/lounge space and the upper level, Bespoke implemented Cannon C6i’s utilizing C-Clamp accessories for mounting and aiming. The C6i’s were complimented by SUB12 reflex subwoofers, for the bass. For the private VIP room in the back, four Cannon C5i’s were deployed with no subwoofers. The Cannons have an extra octave of low end for a standard installation loudspeaker, resulting in being full-range and feeling like your missing any low end in music or vocals. For the outdoor patio, six Cannon C4’s were used, 1 SOUND’s construction allows for all loudspeakers to be IP55 rated to withstand outdoor usage.