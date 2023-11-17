How 1 SOUND Solves Unusual Challenges with Evenly Distributed Audio

LPM Restaurant & Bar, an upscale French and Mediterranean restaurant, in the heart of Mayfair London recently upgraded their audio system to 1 SOUND. Leonardo Dani, sales executive from 1 SOUND, approached Middlesex Sound & Lighting Limited (MSL) looking for a U.K. installation partner to work on this exciting project, which would mark the first 1 SOUND installation in the United Kingdom. 1 SOUND had previously been installed in LPM’s Miami restaurant, upgrading to a premium audio system.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The design challenge was to create evenly distributed audio where the main dining area is an unusually triangular shape. MSL deployed 16 Cannon C5i’s for a premium audio experience. These 5-inch coaxial point sources were mounted and aimed using the C5’s C-Clamp accessory. The C5i’s were combined with 1 SOUND’s ultra compact and discreet FSUB45’s. Six Floor subwoofers were distributed under existing banquet seating throughout all the FOH trade areas for distributed bass.

“The system design of 1 SOUND C5i Cannons perfectly positioned combined with FSUB45s creates a unique and exceptionally premium sounding audio experience for the guests,” said Darrel Olivier, director of Middlesex Sound & Lighting Limited.

To ensure optimum control, set up, and performance for LPM’s audio system. All of the loudspeakers were driven using Powersoft quattrocanali Q2404 DSP-D amplifiers and BSS Audio DSP with iOS control.