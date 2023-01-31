A New Vertical Sound System from Alcons Audio—What to Know

The Alcons Audio (opens in new tab) QRP40/90 is a 2-way point-source column system with high-Q directivity for increased projection control. It is to be used as vertical sound system, for both permanent and portable applications. Its slim design packs a 1:1 non-compressed linear sound reproduction, with up to 90% less distortion.

It is specifically designed for applications where ultimate fidelity response needs to be projected with a very precise coverage, ideal in acoustically challenging environments, or applications where musicality and intelligibility-over-distance is required.

Loaded with a RBN1203 12-inch pro-ribbon driver, one of the two from its modular sibling QR24, on a “Morpher” lens, the system offers an exceptional, SPL-independent throw-efficiency and projection control, due to the pro-ribbon’s all-natural cylindrical wavefront. The patented 90-degrees horizontal dispersion offers a consistent audience coverage, significantly extending the “sweet-spot”, while the 20-degrees isophase directivity caters for the side-lobe-free projection up to the highest frequencies.

Its fast impulse response, “compression-less” principle and unusual high peak power handling (2.000W@200ms) enable a perfect intelligibility and intuitive linear response from the lowest to the highest SPL with a 1:15 dynamic range, while offering a maximum “gain-before-feedback” up to directly in front of/under the system.

The RBN1203 driver is mounted in a co-axial speaker configuration with an array of eight woofers in a sealed cabinet. The custom-design 5-inch woofers feature Active Coil technology for extremely low-distortion LF reproduction, a perfect match with the MHF pro-ribbon technology. The acoustical LF array length assists the QRP40 in an extended vertical projection control and increased output in the low-mid frequency range, at the same time enabling a smooth but powerful roll-off to additional subwoofers.

“The introduction of the QRP40 follows on the heels of that of the QRP20 point-source column," said Philip “Dr. Phil” de Haan, senior R&D engineer. "Although it may look like “just” a larger version of the QRP20 on the outside, we took a different path in this development.

The initial plan of the QRP columns was to develop only the QRP20 and offer a low-mid frequency extension column, just as we have in the QR24 with the modular QM24. However, in the prototyping and simulation stages, we found that the directivity control of such a modular asymmetric approach was poor. So instead, we decided to develop a dedicated, larger symmetrical system for more throw and SPL capability, with the excellent projection control characteristics the Q-series is known for.”

The system brings the unsurpassed clear, dynamic and ultra-low distortion Alcons signature sound in a very slim and unobtrusive package; The different mounting options for wall, truss, stand and sub-stack mount, together with the optional ACO color scheme provides for an inconspicuous, low-profile presence in any application.

“Combining our multiple-patented horizontal and vertical dispersion control to beyond 20kHz, with the throw, gain-before-feedback and crystal clear ultra-low distortion signature sound of our pro-ribbon transducers, it’s easy to understand why sound designers around the globe are recognizing the Q-series as a unique tool in their toolbox,” de Haan concluded.