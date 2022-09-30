A Mythical World Brought to Life in Stunning Color and Imagery through Laser Projection

Christie (opens in new tab) laser projectors have vividly brought to life various deities from ancient Korean folktales at an ongoing exhibition taking place at the National Folk Museum of Korea, which highlights the daily life and culture of Korean people over the ages.

Titled “The Mysterious Village”, this immersive digital exhibition consists of six fascinating themed zones that are each dedicated to a specific deity that has lived among people from past till present. Modern technology such as projection mapping and augmented reality (AR) have been utilized for various displays to invoke a greater sense of realism and immerse visitors in the mythical world. The exhibition runs until October 11.

Renowned media production firm Design Silverfish was responsible for the content and projection design, as well as the installation of 17 Christie D20WU-HS 1DLP laser projectors across all exhibition zones. Known for its masterful space direction and media content production, Design Silverfish had previously mesmerized guests with enchanting visuals at the Delight Seoul, Curious 12 Tales and Delight Seongnam multimedia exhibitions—also executed with Christie laser projection.

(Image credit: Christie)

“This exhibition has been meticulously planned with the active participation of our UK branch as a new immersive and realistic content production that goes beyond conventional methods of expression used by existing national museums.," said Gyeongtae Hong, CEO, Design Silverfish. "In particular, the direction was conceived through data collection on various European exhibitions by our London-based designer Younsook Im.”

“In order for these unique contents to be realistically displayed on multiple surfaces, we require a high-performance projection system that can deliver excellent color and contrast, and yet provide us with the installation flexibility to set up multi-projector arrays quickly and reliably. The Christie D20WU-HS, with its high lumen output, enhanced color accuracy, compact footprint, and omnidirectional capabilities, easily emerged as our top choice,” Hong added.

Visitors can enjoy amazingly detailed images displayed on numerous large screens and surfaces by the Christie D20WU-HS laser projectors fitted discreetly overhead in all exhibition zones, namely “Jangseung and Sotdae Protect Their Town”, “Sansin Gives Peace”, “Jeoseungsin Works Together with the Death”, “Gasin Protects Their Home”, “Yongsin Brings Rain”, and “Dokkaebi Returns with a Big Catch”.

In “Jangseung and Sotdae Protect Their Town”, the deities that dwell in Jangseung (village guardian posts) and Sotdae (sacred poles) to guard and protect villagers are given a new lease of life through vibrant displays achieved using two D20WU-HS projectors. Other crowd favorites include the “Yongsin Brings Rain”, and “Dokkaebi Returns with a Big Catch”, which are each lit by four D20WU-HS projectors. The former features floor and curved screen projections to provide a highly immersive viewing experience of a tale about two dragons. The latter showcases a mischievous goblin set against images of the sea and night sky on an ultra-wide screen that are so lifelike, visitors feel as if their feet could get drenched by the splashing sea waves.

(Image credit: Christie)

‘The Mysterious Village’ immersive digital exhibition has brilliantly combined state-of-the-art projection and AR technology with a passion for the retelling of classic Korean folktales," commented Paul Lee, sales manager for Korea, Enterprise, Christie. "Design Silverfish has once again demonstrated its expertise in the creation and execution of innovative and stunning visual contents that are flawlessly displayed using our D20WU-HS laser projectors to provide visitors with an extraordinary museum experience.”

Ranging in brightness levels from 7,000-20,600 lumens and resolutions including WUXGA, HD and 4K UHD, the Christie HS Series offers a powerful, reliable and cost-effective option for almost any high-use application. Setting benchmarks in brightness, color accuracy, power requirements, and form factor, the HS Series pushes the envelope of what’s possible with 1DLP technology.

Colors look natural and true-to-life thanks to our BoldColor Technology while the onboard Christie Twist warping and blending software and optional Christie Mystique automated camera-based alignment tools make setup, alignment, recalibration and maintenance of multi-projector systems quick and easy. With their compact and lightweight form factor and omnidirectional capabilities, HS Series projectors are perfect for challenging, space-limited installations.