Christie Laser Projection, Integrated Solutions Inspire Awe with Stunning Visuals

IVEX Studio is a facility in Korea featuring new concept spaces for immersive and futuristic content production. The visuals in Hyper Hall are powered by 11 Christie (opens in new tab) D20WU-HS laser projectors and Pandoras Box.

Located at U-Planet, a cultural complex and shopping facility located in Gwangmyeong City, IVEX Studio deploys an array of state-of-the-art audiovisual technologies that can be used for a wide range of events, including K-Pop, e-sports, live performances, broadcast production, conferences, and corporate functions.

In particular, three prominent spaces within IVEX Studio—Hyper Hall, XR Lab, and Creative Studio G—have been equipped with high performance Christie HS Series and GS Series 1DLP laser projectors, Pandoras Box, Widget Designer, and ID Tags to deliver visually stunning and interactive experiences for clients and guests. All Christie solutions at this facility were installed and commissioned by Star Networks.

“IVEX Studio was looking at installing robust and reliable integrated solutions that could handle real-time, interactive contents in very high resolutions for various purposes such as broadcasting and realistic media projection,” said S.W. Ham, general manager, Star Networks. “Christie’s laser projection and integrated solutions are our top choices as we had successfully deployed them for large-scale projects such as Lotte World and Masan Robot Land. The HS and GS Series were chosen for their color accuracy, form factor and omnidirectional capabilities, while the Pandoras Box family of products were selected for their powerful and versatile features.”

Hyper Hall, a futuristic studio optimized for performances, exhibitions, content production and events, is fitted with 11 Christie D20WU-HS laser projectors and a massive LED wall for vibrant, lifelike displays on the floor and three walls of this 1,650-square-meter (17,760-square-feet) space. The projected images and ultra-high-resolution visuals displayed on the LED wall are transmitted using Christie Pandoras Box Software License Version 8. Hyper Hall has hosted a number of major events including NRP Demo Day Showcase, Gyeonggi International E-Sports Competition and Summer Skating Festa, which were aired live via a local broadcaster. Real-time show control at these events was accomplished using Widget Designer.

Christie Pandoras Box products are deployed at XR Lab, a technology research studio featuring extended reality (XR) media production and next-generation media content. Besides using Pandoras Box Version 8 as playback for immersive content management on a large LED wall in this operational space covering over 360 square meters (3,875 square feet), ID Tags and Widget Designer are also employed for various studies on immersive image NDI (Network Device Interface) transmission and interactive capabilities.

Over at Creative Studio G, a Christie DWU850-GS 1DLP laser projector is used to display bright and vivid visuals on a 120-inch screen, with real-time video playback and processing by Christie Pandoras Box Version 8. This well-furnished space, catered for media professionals and content creators, comes with themed background sets and shooting equipment for media content production, broadcast content production, video screenings and media education.

“The Christie solutions installed in several spaces of IVEX Studio have enabled the facility to realize various digital media content creation experiences that have impressed a number of guests and clients since its opening in October 2021,” Ham added. “The innovative use of Christie’s laser projectors and Pandoras Box products has given rise to new media trends that have never existed before in Korea.”

“IVEX Studio is a fascinating facility that provides future-oriented immersive multi-space online and offline platforms catering to the needs of different clientele," commented Paul Lee, sales manager for Korea, Enterprise, Christie. "The innovative deployment of our projection and integrated solutions by Star Networks in Hyper Hall, XR Lab and Creative Studio G has delivered truly spectacular immersive and interactive experiences.”

