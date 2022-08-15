Here's How Christie Awakens the Senses in a Popular 360-degree Immersive Space

Dream Island Paradise, a new tourist attraction in the picturesque Qiandao Lake scenic area, has deployed Christie (opens in new tab) Inspire Series 1DLP laser projectors to deliver stunning visuals across the facility.

Located along Xiushui Street in the area’s famous tourism district, the 2,000-square-meter attraction comprises five thematic zones that employ innovative AV technology including projection mapping and artificial intelligence to replicate the region’s breathtaking natural beauty. Among the highlights are three large curved screens and an immersive space with a 360-degree screen and floor projections fully illuminated by Christie DWU860-iS laser projectors. Christie’s trusted partner, Zhongqing Yingye Group, was responsible for the projection systems design, as well as the installation and commissioning of all projectors.

(Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

“This is the largest immersive exhibition project that we have executed since the COVID-19 pandemic and we have spared no effort to ensure that the integration of projected contents and realistic elements will make Dream Island Paradise stand out from the rest of the attractions in Qiandao Lake,” said Hanqing Liu, project manager of Dream Island Paradise. “Equipped with 8,500 lumens, a high-contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1, small footprint, whisper-quiet operation, and omnidirectional installation capabilities, the Christie DWU860-iS is the perfect choice for this landmark cultural tourism project.”

The history and culture of Qiandao Lake are ingeniously integrated into the five thematic zones to offer guests a unique experience that engages the “five senses”. In the “Big Net Fishing” zone, Qiandao Lake’s lively spring fishing season is compellingly brought to life on a huge domed screen powered by five DWU860-iS laser projectors, while the “Dancing with Fishes” zone features bold images delivered by two DWU860-iS laser projectors discreetly installed.

(Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

Another two DWU860-iS laser projectors are strategically fitted in the “Memorial Gate Mapping” and “Sky Lanterns Blessing” zones respectively to highlight the cultural traditions of local inhabitants, such as the launching of sky lanterns at night to usher in good luck and prosperity. The centerpiece of the entire attraction is none other than the immersive space projections driven by 19 DWU860-iS laser projectors where guests can experience a multitude of lifelike images ranging from neon-colored fish and butterflies to the beautiful scenery of Qiandao Lake all year round.

“It took us two weeks to complete the installation of all projectors and another 10 days to calibrate and fine-tune the contents,” said Liu. “Besides optimizing the systems design to accommodate the required number of projectors, we also conducted a 3D simulation of the light path to overcome possible occlusion, especially for the immersive space installation where guests can potentially be in close proximity to the projectors fitted overhead. We are very pleased to be able to deliver the results that the client envisioned with the Inspire Series. So far, the projectors are top notch in terms of performance and reliability.”

(Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

“We are delighted that the Christie Inspire Series laser projectors have elevated the visitor experience at Dream Island Paradise with highly immersive visuals across its five thematic zones," commented April Qin, sales director for China, Enterprise, Christie. "Kudos to Zhongqing Yingye Group for completing this major project with finesse and establishing the Inspire Series as a highly competent laser projection system for small-to-mid-size applications.”

Available in three brightness options, the Inspire Series is designed for small to mid-sized environments such as classrooms, boardrooms, museums and houses of worship. It provides a winning combination of low-maintenance performance and value without sacrificing advanced capabilities, including an IP5X dust-resistant optical engine, fixed motorized zoom lens, whisper quiet operation, and omni-directional installation capabilities. And with laser illumination, the Inspire Series offers up to 20,000 hours of reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation for a low total cost of ownership.

(Image credit: Zhongqing Yingye Group)

Built-in capabilities include the proprietary Christie Twist warping and blending and Christie Mystique for automated camera-based alignment for multi-projector arrays. Ready for 24/7 operation, the Inspire Series is backed by a three-year warranty and a price-point that appeals to budget-conscious users.