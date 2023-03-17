8K Association Launches Multifaceted Content Awareness Campaign

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote the growing amount of 8K content initiatives across the industry, the 8K Association today announced that it will participate in a number of strategic events throughout the year, including both panel discussions and technical demonstrations at the upcoming EnTech Fest and NAB Show.

Under the theme 8K—Leading the Way, the organization plans to highlight the wide range of 8K content projects currently being developed, along with the number of leading companies and creators who are driving this 8K content ecosystem.

“One of the goals of the 8K Association is to educate and excite the trade about the wide range of 8K content initiatives that are already underway," explained newly installed executive director Mike Fidler (opens in new tab). "Our participation in well-known events like EnTech Fest and NAB will enable us to bring more awareness to these projects, along with the leading executives and companies behind them”.

EnTech Fest

At EnTech Fest in Los Angeles on March 29, Fidler will be moderating a panel session featuring Jonathon Lee, head of media engineering and innovation at Amazon Studios; Greg Ciaccio. Senior director, postproduction original content at IMAX; and Uday Mathur, chief technology officer at RED Digital Cinema. The discussion will focus on the various ways that 8K technology is elevating the creative entertainment experience.

Additionally, the 8K Association will be conducting a series of demonstrations throughout the day that dramatically illustrate the key aspects of the 8K ecosystem.

NAB Show 2023

The 8K Association will also be highly visible during NAB 2023, which is scheduled from April 15-19 in Las Vegas. A number of the organization’s member companies will be joining to promote and demonstrate the latest video compression technologies for 8K content on the Show floor. These demonstrations will be conducted on an ongoing basis in the West Hall at booth W4015.

The 8K Association will also be sponsoring a special panel discussion titled Next Generation Video Codecs for 8K. It will highlight the most recent advances in video codecs for 8K content delivery and their key advantages over legacy video codecs.

The panel, which will be held on Monday April 17 from 5:30-6:20 p.m. ET in the floor theater in the West Hall next to Future Park—will be moderated by Ravi Velhal of Intel and features Mauricio Alvarez Mesa, CEO and co-founder of Spin-Digital; Thomas Kramer, vice president strategy and business development at MainConcept; Thomas Burnichon, vice president of innovation strategy for Ateme, and Abdul Rehman, CEO at SIMMWAVE.