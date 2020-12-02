4 Ways Colleges Are Reaching Prospective Students This Year (EdTech Magazine)

"The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way prospective students learn about colleges. Instead of attending traditional college fairs or visiting their dream schools this year, many students are now connecting with admissions representatives online and going on virtual tours."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With safety measures in place due to increasing cases of COVID19, in-person tours and traditional college fairs are not in the cards this year. Instead, schools are crafting digital alternatives to these experiences. From interactive virtual tours and online Q&A sessions to remote events and mobile app-based recruitment meetings, creative solutions are helping schools connect with prospective students.

